Preakness Race Could Be Leaving Baltimore

If you have never got the chance to experience Preakness, then this year or next year you better enjoy it while you have a chance.

According to The Baltimore Sun, The Stronach Group are not sure that after 2019 if they will have the Preakness here anymore due to the upgrades the facility needs.

“We can’t continue to operate in a facility that was built in 1870. It doesn’t give the customer experience,” says Tim Rivito, one of the top executives for the venue.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and her team are determined to keep Preakness here in Baltimore.

“We intend on keeping the Preakness in Baltimore. The Preakness is Baltimore. elieve me, this will be a public-private partnership.”

If Preakness does so happen move out of Baltimore, it will not move out of the state. The Stronach Group are considering Laurel Park for Preakness.

