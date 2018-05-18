[Video] Dreemy Alpha Releases Album & Short Film, “3FB Forever”

On May 17th, Largo’s multi-artist, Dreemy Alpha released his debut music project, 3FB Forever, accompanied by cinematic visuals from his popular production company, YSE Studios; featuring Lazy Da Kidd, Will Tha Rapper, Tino Loud, Jeff 2 Funny, and even a cameo from your’s truly. The release of the EP comes with 10 songs of a story themed around, “A City in a dark time. An even darker future. An underworld ready to breakthrough. A Villain with power bigger than super abilities. A group of unlikely rappers who band up to take him down!”

