DJ Gemini
Home > DJ Gemini

Tray Chaney Talks Saints & Sinners with Dj Gemini

Leave a comment

You may know Tray Chaney from his roll on the HBO Hit TV Show “The Wire”, also from his books and his Music. The DMV native, stopped by 93.9 WKYS to hang out with Dj Gemini and talk about his latest roll on the hit TV Show Saints & Sinners.

9 Actors Who Got Their Start On “The Wire” (PHOTOS)

18 photos Launch gallery

9 Actors Who Got Their Start On “The Wire” (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Tray Chaney Talks Saints & Sinners with Dj Gemini

9 Actors Who Got Their Start On “The Wire” (PHOTOS)

Baltimore , dc , DJ Gemini , DMV , dmv hip-hop , Poot , saints & sinners , The Wire , Tray Chaney

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close