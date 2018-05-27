BlackExcellence: Six HBCU Students Receive ‘Discover The Unexpected’ Journalism Fellowships

For the past two years, Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association have teamed up to provide students from historically Black colleges and universities with enriching experiences in the journalism industry through the Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship. On Tuesday, the 2018 DTU fellowship recipients were announced.
The fellowship will kick-off in Detroit with a two-day training session led by the NNPA and Chevrolet at the General Motors headquarters. As part of the initiative, each fellow will participate in an 8-week summer internship at a major publication based in New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, or Virginia. They will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship and $5,000 stipend and have access to drive a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox to get to and from reporting assignments. The students will be mentored by legendary music artist MC Lyte, who serves as the fellowship’s spokesperson, and correspondent Dana Blair.
Amongst those who received fellowships were Diamond Durant of Morgan State University, Natrawn Maxwell of Claflin University, Ila Wilborn of Florida A&M University, Daja Henry of Howard University, Tyvan Banks of Norfolk State University, and Denver Lark of North Carolina A&T State University.
Paul Edwards, U.S. Vice President of Marketing at Chevrolet believes that it’s important for HBCU students to have a voice in the journalism industry. “In 2016 Chevrolet launched the DTU fellowship at Howard University and last year added Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College,” said Edwards in a statement. “This year we want to give every HBCU student with a strong voice the opportunity to report the inspiring stories from around the U.S. as they Find New Roads behind the wheel of the 2018 Equinox.” NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. added that journalists have the power to evoke positive change in our communities through storytelling and it’s vital that HBCU students be a part of the conversation.
Since the inception of the Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship in 2016, Chevrolet has awarded $300,000 in scholarships.
