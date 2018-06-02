Carnival At RFK Stadium This Weekend Only!

Tomorrow – WKYS’ own Little Bacon Bear and DJ Malcolm Xavier take over Broccoli Fest’s ‘The Smile Project: Carnival’ with their collective Joy Club DC. The carnival is for all ages* and will take place throughout the weekend. Saturday night features performances by Lil Skies, Joy Club, Girlaaaa, Chaz French and many more!

*On Saturday, the event is family friendly from noon to 5p; beyond 5:30 may not be suitable for children.

Tickets and more info can be found here: http://www.smileprojectcarnival.com/

Schedule:

Saturday 6/2 Day

FAMILY CARNIVAL will be from NOON – 5p.

Admission will be $5 for anyone over the age of 13.

Children ages 0-12 = Free Admission

SATURDAY 6/2 Night

ADULT CARNIVAL – Doors at 5pm

All rides and concerts are included with your Admission Ticket

LIL SKIES HEADLINING IN CONCERT w/ Special Guests!

Doors and DJ’s at 5:30p

Tickets for Saturday are $25/ $35 in advance and $50 at the door!

SUNDAY 6/3 All Day

(Family Carnival) + LATINO CELEBRATION

We will be hosting FULANITO and local Salsa bands

3p – 10p

(Children 0-12 = Free Admission)

