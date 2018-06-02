Carnival At RFK Stadium This Weekend Only!

Tomorrow – WKYS’ own Little Bacon Bear and DJ Malcolm Xavier take over Broccoli Fest’s ‘The Smile Project: Carnival’ with their collective Joy Club DC. The carnival is for all ages* and will take place throughout the weekend. Saturday night features performances by Lil Skies, Joy Club, Girlaaaa, Chaz French and many more!
*On Saturday, the event is family friendly from noon to 5p; beyond 5:30 may not be suitable for children.
Tickets and more info can be found here: http://www.smileprojectcarnival.com/
Schedule:
Saturday 6/2 Day
FAMILY CARNIVAL will be from NOON – 5p.
Admission will be $5 for anyone over the age of 13.
Children ages 0-12 = Free Admission
SATURDAY 6/2 Night
ADULT CARNIVAL – Doors at 5pm
All rides and concerts are included with your Admission Ticket
LIL SKIES HEADLINING IN CONCERT w/ Special Guests!
Doors and DJ’s at 5:30p
Tickets for Saturday are $25/ $35 in advance and $50 at the door!
SUNDAY 6/3 All Day
(Family Carnival) + LATINO CELEBRATION
We will be hosting FULANITO and local Salsa bands
3p – 10p
(Children 0-12 = Free Admission)
