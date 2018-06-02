Tekashi 6ix9ine landed in news a day ago after reports of a shootout between his crew and Fetty Wap’s team, a claim the New York rapper has since shot down. Tekashi then turned his attention towards Chief Keef and Lil Reese, saying they have 48 hours to kill him or else.

As reported by TMZ, Tekashi and crew attempted to visit a Los Angeles recording studio on Wednesday to connect with Fetty but gunshots ensued for unknown reasons. Via Instagram, Tekashi spoke directly to the rumors and TMZ via an Instagram video decrying any manner of beef.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram videos, Tekashi called out Keef and Reese in where he isused that two-day fade offer claim. This comes as developing reports of shots being fired at Keef outside a New York hotel have come forth.

—

Photo: Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Shootout With Fetty Wap’s Crew, Says Chief Keef Has 48 Hours To Kill Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: