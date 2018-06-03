The Universoul Circus Is Headed To The DMV

Universoul Circus returns to Washington, DC with opening night on June 21, 2018, at the National Harbor. What I like most about this Circus is not that it Black-owned which is a plus but they really and truly incorporate a family atmosphere. Music is clean clear and fun.

My son who is just 2.5 years old has seen this circus twice and absolutely loves Fresh the Clowns. I like them too. I swear we added at least 100k views to their youtube page. If you have not seen these clowns rock out, click the link below and turn all the way up. You will thank me later. Tag to your friend in too… Love Ya!!! @DjFlavaShow…

