How Rapper ‘Stix’ Went From Behind The Scenes To Rockin The Mic With Tanqueray 10! [Watch]

Shout out to Tanqueray 10 for taking over Angie’s Newness with Stix aka Watts Stix who talked about being behind the scenes helping other artists and what made him want to step into the spotlight. Stix and his Tanqueray 10 team got the party started and performed live at Society restaurant and lounge in Silver Spring, Md. check out the interview below.

