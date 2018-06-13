E3: ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’, ‘Dragon Ball Fighter Z’, ‘Fortnite’ & More Announcements From Nintendo’s Showcase

We are definitely still recuperating from Sony’s PlayStation showcase, but we definitely made time to see what Nintendo had to offer at this year’s E3 conference.

The house that Mario built played it safe by only focusing on the games that are definitely on the way for Nintendo Switch owners. Highly-anticipated titles like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Fortnite, Pokemon: let’s Go! all got some time to shine during the conference. If you happened to miss the Nintendo’s annual showing for whatever reason, we got you covered.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

The unique fighting game is making its Nintendo Switch debut December 7th and will feature every single Smash Bros. character that appeared in the games over the years. That is over 60 characters which also includes DLC characters from the Wii U and 3DS versions which means this game is MASSIVE. Nintendo also revealed Samus’ arch-enemy Ridley will be making his Smash Bros. debut, Amibo support and a Super Smash Bros special edition GameCube controller for Melee fans. You will need a USB adapter just like the Wii U to use the controller on the Switch.

Peep Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the ultimate love letter to Nintendo fans, check out the fantastic trailer below.

