Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed At His Girlfriends Home

Rapper Rich The Kid is in the hospital after a home invasion and a severe beating. According to TMZ, the rapper was at his girlfriend’s LA Home when two men broke in. After a fight, 3 more men jumped in with guns. Rich was reportedly pistol-whipped and a “significant amount of cash and jewelry” was taken.
Rich The Kid’s team allegedly believes the attack was an inside job.
RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Tried To Bless Rich the Kid With The Fade at a Starbucks
RELATED: Here’s Why Police Escorted Rich The Kid Off A Delta Flight
The Life & Times Of Rich The Kid (Photo Gallery)
18 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Rich The Kid (Photo Gallery)
1. KENZO Presents ‘The Realest Real’ A Film by Carrie Brownstein1 of 18
2. Rich The Kid In Concert – New York, NY2 of 18
3. Interscope Records BET Awards Pre-Party3 of 18
4. Variety Power Of Young Hollywood – Arrivals4 of 18
5. Philipp Plein – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows5 of 18
6. Future Perform At The O2 Arena6 of 18
7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – December 17, 20177 of 18
8. Power 106 FM’s Cali Christmas 20178 of 18
9. Rolling Loud Southern California9 of 18
10. Rich The Kid In Concert – New York, NY10 of 18
11. Rich The Kid11 of 18
12. Rich The Kid12 of 18
13. Rich The Kid13 of 18
14. Lil Yachty and Rich The Kid14 of 18
15. Pyer Moss – Front Row/Backstage – September 2016 New York Fashion Week15 of 18
16. Launch Of OUE Skyspace LA16 of 18
17. b high rich the kid17 of 18
18. Rich The Kid With Little Bacon Bear18 of 18
comments – add yours