Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed At His Girlfriends Home

Rapper Rich The Kid is in the hospital after a home invasion and a severe beating. According to TMZ, the rapper was at his girlfriend’s LA Home when two men broke in. After a fight, 3 more men jumped in with guns. Rich was reportedly pistol-whipped and a “significant amount of cash and jewelry” was taken.

A post shared by Rich The Kid (@richthekid) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

Rich The Kid’s team allegedly believes the attack was an inside job.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Tried To Bless Rich the Kid With The Fade at a Starbucks

RELATED: Here’s Why Police Escorted Rich The Kid Off A Delta Flight