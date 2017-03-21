Here’s Why Police Escorted Rich The Kid Off A Delta Flight

Rapper Rich The Kid was escorted from a Delta flight on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old refused to turn his music down, according to a TMZ report that says he was playing his tunes extremely loud without any headphones. “We’re told the volume was too high for a flight attendant, who told him to turn it down. Rich refused and she immediately called cops to handle the situation. When the door opened, LAX officers walked on and took him off the plane,” the site explained.

Rich immediately thought to record the situation, saying in his video, “Rusty ass b*tch called the police on me for playing music.” According to TMZ, the cops “lectured him about having respect for fellow passengers” but thankfully, he wasn’t arrested for the minuscule offense.