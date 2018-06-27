Ashanti Confirms Joint Album With Ja Rule in the Works!

“Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it,’” Ashanti said.
She added that they’d be freeing up their schedule to work on the project. “So we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen,” Ashanti said.
Ja Rule tweeted and posted something on IG about it…
Iconnic… The Carters… New album is dope!!! @ashanti I think we should do one of these joint albums haha… #fortheculture #iminspired #iconn 👑 rp https://t.co/fKFl76CiRf https://t.co/BrOivmx0C8
— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) June 23, 2018
