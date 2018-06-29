Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals

Freeway’s been battling kidney disease for quite some time but he’s not letting anything hold him back from continuing to go as hard as his beard.

Just a few days after dropping his latest visual the Philadelphia representatives comes back with a new clip in “All The Way Live” where the former State Property member hits up the club to get turnt up with thick women and big bottles of liquor. Be easy with the liquid candy my G.

Speaking of turning up, Cuban Doll and her crew of twerkin’ girls rack up stacks of cash and get booty shots in the colorful visual to “Drug Dealer.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Evidence, Demrick, and more.

FREEWAY – “ALL THE WAY LIVE”

CUBAN DOLL FT. SUKIHANA – “DRUG DEALER”

EVIDENCE – “THE FACTORY”

KAZZIE FT. RICO NASTY – “THINK I’M IN LOVE”

DEMRICK – “LIGHT A MATCH”

MOZZY – “PURE IN THE PACK”

CLYDE GUEVERA – “STILL ILLIN”

