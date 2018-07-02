Did Drake Steal a Song from Lil B?

While Drake’s latest album, Scorpion, has only been out for a weekend, is on its way to smashing multiple streaming records. With all of those ears that tuned in to Drake this weekend, it didn’t take long for people to notice some extreme similarities between the record, “Survival”, and Lil B’s track, “I’m Tupac”. One of those listener’s that noticed was the producer of the Lil B record, Keyboard Kid, who rightfully tweeted through it.

Listen to both songs below and you decide. Did Drake steal the song?

