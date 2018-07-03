Khalid‘s joint “OTW” is arguably one of the best songs this summer, and now we’ve got a visual to accompany the jam.

The singer is joined by the track’s collaborators, 6LACK and Ty Dolla $ign, for a video that throws it back to the early 2000’s. The videos open up with the musicians donning matching orange bomber jackets, and continues with the fun throughout the whole visual. If you miss the times when music videos used to be all over television, this one is for you.

Check out the music video for OTW and reminisce on the good ole days.

Watch: Khalid Releases New Video For “OTW” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack was originally published on globalgrind.com

