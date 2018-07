According to TMZ, Chris Breezy just dropped a major bag on a new bullet-proof ride. Take that haters!

Reportedly the customized Rezvani Tank cost about $350k with customized smoke screens, thermal night vision, and electric door handles.

So with a whip like this, do you still have to pay security? What’s that budget look like? #TeamBreezy

Also On 93.9 WKYS: