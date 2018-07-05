CLOSE
Movies
Home > Movies

From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star Set To Play Kimbo Slice In Biopic

Leave a comment
Kimbo Slice (Kevin Ferguson), who will fight in the main event of the first mixed martial arts card

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

There’s another biopic on the way, but this time around, we’re all pretty excited for it to come. According to reports, Black Panther star Winston Duke is set to play MMA legend Kimbo Slice in a biopic currently titled Backyard Legend.

MBAKU IN THE MAKE UP CHAIR!! . . . #blackpanther #mbaku #wakandaforever

A post shared by Winston Duke (@winstoncduke) on

 

M’baku may be portraying Kimbo on the big screen, but what do we really know about the late martial arts legend besides the fact that he was an icon?

Check out these five things you probably didn’t know about Kimbo Slice.

via GIPHY

From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star Set To Play Kimbo Slice In Biopic was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close