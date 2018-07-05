Will Smith continues to shine through social media and memorable appearances. In a recent interview he dropped a gem about a call he received from Jay-Z.

During his almost two hour sit down with the Rap Radar Podcast Big Will discussed a variety of topics including his start as a rapper, Jaden Smith and a new album he has in the works. While there wasn’t much of a lull during the Q&A his story about Hov was priceless.

Back in 2012 while attending the premiere of Men In Black 3 a prank reporter tried to kiss him. He infamously backhanded the troll right on the red carpet thus creating one of his funniest moments off set. Admittedly Will was none too happy about the stunt but it apparently tickled Jigga to no end.

“I get back and I’m pissed that somebody thinks because you’re famous, they get to do whatever they want to do to you. So I’m in my room and I had ten urgent messages from Jay-Z” he recollected.

“So I call him and say, ‘What’s up?’ He sounds winded,” imitating Hov’s voice. “He said, ‘I just saw the video of you slapping the dude in Russia. I just want you to know you’ll never make a better piece of entertainment. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.’ He said, ‘Me and Bey, we got a show tonight, and we’re thinking about canceling it and just staying in and watching you slap this dude.’”

You can listen to the podcast in it entirety below with the slap talk starting at the seven minute mark, if you’re down with TIDAL.

Via Vulture

Photo: WENN.com

Hand Of God: Jay-Z Thinks Will Smith Slapping Reporter Is His Best Work [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: