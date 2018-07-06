Angie Ange Moves To The Morning!

WKYS 93.9 FM ANNOUNCES NEW MORNING SHOW WITH FAMILIAR FACES

“It Must Be Angie on the Miiiic!”…in the Morning

(Washington, DC – July 6, 2018) – Monday, July 16, 2018, history will be made when Angie Ange in the Morning hits the airwaves on 93.9 WKYS. Angie will be joined by Déja Perez, who will bring her vast radio experience and “What’s Poppin!” entertainment report to the show. Joining Angie and Deja will be DJ Money, another DMV native who is also Wale’s tour DJ. Last but not least is DJ Analyze who will be the key mixer on the show. Angie Ange in the Morning will be a show filled with energy, fun and intelligent conversation.

A DMV native, proud Howard University Alum and the founder of College Is Cool Inc., Angie Ange’s road to radio began when she was in High School. It was there that she got involved with the school television station and hosted daily morning announcements. While in college Angie Ange served as Program Director at Howard University’s student station WHBC 830AM. Angie started as an intern at a station in the area before joining 93.9 WKYS as host of the evening show. Angie held down the number one spot in evenings for years before transitioning to afternoon drive.

Angie Ange said, “Growing up I would have fun listening to Tom Joyner, Russ Parr, and Donnie Simpson. To reach this height in my career and be in a position to give that same energy while also inspiring and enlightening our listeners as they start their day is the opportunity of a lifetime. Outside of our founder Ms. Cathy Hughes, I have never known a woman to anchor her own morning show in Washington, DC. This means so much to me because of the future impact it will have. Since my start at Howard University, I knew that I had a purpose greater than I could imagine. Deja Perez has been with me since my start at WKYS so it was imperative that we continue this journey together. DJ Money is a musical genius and diehard Redskins fan who can put a smile on anyone’s face. DJ Analyze is the most precise DJ I’ve ever worked with and what we have transformed Tuesday’s (Twerk Somethin’ Tuesday) into on the radio is downright legendary…he is an essential element in making mornings lit!”

Déja Perez, a New Jersey native and Temple University graduate, jump-started her career in Washington DC, before going on to 100.3 “The Beat” in Philadelphia. Most recently she has been a contributor on the Angie Ange afternoon show with her entertainment feature “What’s Poppin!” Her impressive career has also consisted of doing voice-overs for corporations including, Ford, Coca-Cola, Macy’s, T-Mobile, Old Navy and GIANT Magazine.

Deja said, “I am honored to make history with Angie, Money and Analyze as part of the first female-driven morning show in decades. I’m looking forward to taking “What’s Poppin!” to new heights as part of Angie Ange in the Morning. I’m grateful to have amassed a career that has spanned over a decade; it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the DMV. Thank you!”

DJ Money, a D.C. native, has been a stadium rocking, international traveling DJ for over a decade. He has worked with 93.9 WKYS as a guest DJ in a host of different time slots. He has successfully tackled the roles of DJ, producer, creative director, songwriter, and A&R. From rocking the crowd with rap phenomenon Mac Miller in Australia and Japan to appearing alongside R&B superstar Raheem DeVaughn throughout South Africa. He has been working as Wale’s official DJ and performing in front of crowds from Lagos to Las Vegas. He has even performed at the White House, under the Obama Administration, on several occasions. Money has created music with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Fabolous, Asap Ferg, French Montana, Eric Bellinger and of course Wale.

Money adds, “I am elated to embark on this new journey. I am ready to take this opportunity and reach even more people each morning with Angie, Deja and Analyze. I have been a part of the team for a while, but to be given the chance to be on the morning show is an amazing opportunity. I want to thank everyone who helped make this possible. Stay tuned!”

J1, Program Director of WKYS said, “I’ve had the privilege of working with Angie for a year. During that time I’ve seen not only what she means to WKYS, but the entire DMV. There are very few talents who know and have a passion for good radio like Angie. I know she is going to work extremely hard to give our listeners the best experience possible. I am excited about the new morning show, both as a Program Director and a fan of Angie Ange.”

