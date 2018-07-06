Lil Pump “Drug Addicts,” Fabolous ft. Ashanti “Ashanti Remix” & More | Daily Visuals

Looks like Charlie Sheen might’ve found a brand new audience thanks to his legendary drug-using ways.

For Lil Pump’s visual to “Drug Addicts” he enlists OG celebrity drug addict Charlie Sheen a.k.a Carlos Estevez to help him dish out drugs like candy at a psychiatric ward that’s lit like the 4th of July. We wonder if Carlos had Pump sippin’ on that tiger blood.

Speaking of OG’s, Fabolous links up with Ashanti and get their grown and sexy on next to a fireplace for their clip to “Ashanti Remix.” Having a fireplace is really underrated. Lighting a BBQ grill in your crib doesn’t count and it’s extremely dangerous by the way.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from B.o.B, Imasu!, and more.

LIL PUMP – “DRUG ADDICTS”

FABOLOUS FT. ASHANTI – “ASHANTI REMIX”

B.O.B – “GOOD NI**ER STICKER”

IMASU! – “POP UP VIDEO”

DON TOLIVER & DICE SOHO – “HOLDIN STEEL”

MIC CRENSHAW – “OMG”

