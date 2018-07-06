J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

J Prince drops gems in this exclusive H-Town interview

07.06.18
J Prince Kiotti

J Prince been all over the world promoting The Art & Science of Respect and once he returned home, he had to come to the Radio Boss. Hardbody Kiotti and the Rap-A-Lot head honcho break bread over The Art & Science of Respect, a night where the concept of power in numbers became true and a life lesson J Prince wants everyone to have.

Watch the full interview below.

