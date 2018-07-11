DJ Khaled is once again expanding his empire beyond the music game and following in the foot steps of Rick Ross. The Miami motivational speaker, DJ and producer is entering the grooming arena.

On Tuesday night the “We’re The Best” producer was a special guest on Conan and after talking about his love of soap, Khaled revealed “I’ma make my own soap. So I’m here to announce today – and this is crazy that we’re talkin’ about this – I’m gonna make my own soap.”

We can’t be mad at that. Never forget that back in the early 00’s during Redman’s famous MTV Cribs episode he revealed he used Herbal Essence body wash to smell good, hence making it ok for all thugs and gangsters to partake in body cleansing products that moisturize and fragrance the physical. Ok, we might’ve read too much into that single revelation. Just saying, men appreciate a good soap.

No word on whether or not Khaled was actually spitting facts or just thinking out loud in the moment, but if Rick Ross can have himself a men’s grooming line, then DJ Khaled can have himself a bar of soap.

Check out Khaled’s thoughts on soaping below and let us know if you’d be interested in supporting his vision.

—

Photo: WENN.com

DJ Khaled Plans To Drop His Own Soap (Not Like That) was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: