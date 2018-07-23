Twitter Is Dragging Nicki Minaj For Collaborating With Habitual Troll Tekashi69

Nicki Minaj might want a do-over of her Summer. Minaj is set to release her highly-anticipated album Queen next month, and instead of the focus being on her album, she has found herself in hot water again. No not for hopping in someones DM’s who was just trying to offer some advice but this time for collaborating with habitual troll Tekashi69.

Except for the Barbz, other Twitter users are calling out the “Chun-Li” rapper for deciding to do the track accompanied with a video titled “FEFE” with Tekashi69 because he pled guilty to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance. On the date of the crime, Tekashi was 18-years-old at the time, and the victim was 13 allegedly.

Those fed up the move are harking back to Minaj’s defense of her brother Jelani Maraj who was found guilty of predatory sexual assault back in November last year. Minaj who sometimes flexes her feminist muscles is now being labeled a hypocrite. Twitter has decided to take both Minaj and the Barbz who feverishly defend her deciding to do the song with Tekashi69. Here is some of the disgust and angst being sent her way.

Nicki Minaj really collaborating with Tekashi 69. BARBZ TAKE THIS L. Your fave is so desperate for hit and now she got y’all defending a convicted pedophile for a fucking song LMFAO “tHe giRl liEd aboUt hEr agE” you bitches wish washy — Tweet Deck Killer (@ih8tdecktweets) July 22, 2018

Tekashi & Nicki have a song together? pic.twitter.com/z44jYlTV24 — WordOnTheSkreet™ Podcast (@LrdPrettyFranco) July 22, 2018

Nicki really collabed with a whole fucking anti black pedo I’m so disgusted. — Dee🍓 (@yeahboyega) July 22, 2018

Absolutely the fuck not. https://t.co/3OnxzMJfmq — after laughter updates (@NickNBeauty) July 22, 2018

Whew looks like Nicki might have to do some serious damage control on this one. Minaj usually drowns out what she perceives as “hate” by retweeting and replying to praise she receives from her fans. As of now, she has been surprisingly quiet on her Twitter account since the single and video have been released only RT’ing Tekashi’s tweet sharing the video. She has been the most active on her Instagram account, she shared a picture of herself and rainbow-haired click bait specialist. As you can expect the comment section is a war zone.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jul 22, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

We guess Nicki feels all the backlash is worth it in the end. Do you think people are just doing the most? Or are they right for calling Minaj out? You can see more fallout from the track in the gallery below.

