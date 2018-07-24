Black Thought “Rest In Power,” Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Nicki Minaj “Fefe” & More | Daily Visuals 7.23.18

It’s been 6 years since Trayvon Martin was murdered for being Black in Amerikkka and while some people have forgotten why his murder was such a big deal, Black Thought has not.

For his visual to “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” the Illadelphia MC pays tribute to the memory of Martin while reminding everyone that racism still runs rampant and unchecked all across the US.

Back in New York Tekashi 6ix9ine links up with Nicki Minaj for his clip to “FEFE” where the two play patty cake and share an ice cream cone. Wouldn’t be surprised if them goons that got 6ix9ine over the weekend would’ve made him run his ice cream cone too had he been eating one in that whip. SMH.

Check out the rest of todays drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Mya, Mario, and more.

