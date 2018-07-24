Luke James Talks Current Pressures, Relationship with Johnny Gill, R&B in 2018 & More

Luke James is keeping himself busy with his work on Star, a web interview series and returning to play Johnny Gill in the upcoming Bobby Brown biopic. But what about them nipples though? Apparently, Gill has Nipple rings so how much did James get into character? The ladies at Angie Ange in the Morning find out.

