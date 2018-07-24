Luke James Talks Current Pressures, Relationship with Johnny Gill, R&B in 2018 & More

| 07.24.18
Luke James is keeping himself busy with his work on Star, a web interview series and returning to play Johnny Gill in the upcoming Bobby Brown biopic. But what about them nipples though? Apparently, Gill has Nipple rings so how much did James get into character? The ladies at Angie Ange in the Morning find out.

 

Luke James turns 34 years old today, and we couldn’t help but think of some of the fine actor’s finest moments. And by fine, we mean all the times the singer/actor had us drooling over his Instagram pics — which is pretty often. Happy Birthday, Luke! Stay fine.

