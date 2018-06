Luke James is already cool playing the villain on FOX’s Star but he’s still a R&B heartthrob when it matters most. “These Arms,” an easy-listening groove is something strictly for the ladies. “I just came to boogie with the best of them,” James says of the single. Hear it below!

