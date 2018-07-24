CLOSE
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose

Demi had been sober for six years before this hospitalization

Per TMZ, Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday after what law enforcement officials are calling a heroin overdose.

Her current condition is unknown.

Lovato, who has long battled substance abuse had been clean from cocaine for over six years. Recently she released a single titled “Sober,” hinting that she had relapsed.

More on this story as it develops.

