Per TMZ, Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday after what law enforcement officials are calling a heroin overdose.
Her current condition is unknown.
Lovato, who has long battled substance abuse had been clean from cocaine for over six years. Recently she released a single titled “Sober,” hinting that she had relapsed.
More on this story as it develops.
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose was originally published on radionowhouston.com
