One medical group came for blood when they pretty much dragged anyone who wasn’t getting their vaccinations.

The Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters — an advocacy group concerned with vaccination rates — released a sign that one doctor had the nerve to put up in their office.

The sign goes from zero to 100 real quick, by threatening severe illness and even death if you don’t get your shots. Check out the words for yourself below…

Well damn!

When’s the next available appointment?!

OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: