CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore Police Officer Threatened To Send Boy To The ‘Hospital’

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Siren Light On Police Car

Source: Aydin Aksakal / EyeEm / Getty

A Maryland police force is reviewing Baltimore City police officers’ actions with a 13-year-old civilian and body camera footage after a confrontation between two, in which the officer was heard threatening to send the teen to the hospital.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal

 

Baltimore Police Officer Threatened To Send Boy To The ‘Hospital’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close