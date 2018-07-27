A Maryland police force is reviewing Baltimore City police officers’ actions with a 13-year-old civilian and body camera footage after a confrontation between two, in which the officer was heard threatening to send the teen to the hospital.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal

Baltimore Police Officer Threatened To Send Boy To The ‘Hospital’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: