A Maryland police force is reviewing Baltimore City police officers’ actions with a 13-year-old civilian and body camera footage after a confrontation between two, in which the officer was heard threatening to send the teen to the hospital.
Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal
Baltimore Police Officer Threatened To Send Boy To The ‘Hospital’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
