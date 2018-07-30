Kanye West’s Father Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Kanye West‘s father, Ray West, has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to TMZ, Yeezy’s dad is battling prostate cancer. His son reportedly is focused on helping his dad get well.

Ray West is being treated in Los Angeles and doing well. Fortunately, prostate cancer is relatively easily treatable when caught early.

Although Kanye West was closer to his mom, he often bigs up his dad, who was one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s first Black photographers, in his music.

Prayers up to the West family.

