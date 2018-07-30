Video Of Thurman Blevins Being Killed By Police Causes Outrage

Plans were underway for a protest on Tuesday (July 31) in Minneapolis after the police released bodycam footage Sunday of two officers gunning down Thurman Blevins.
The Minneapolis Police Department posted graphic videos from each officer’s camera that shows them jumping out of their cruiser on June 23 and chasing 31-year-old Blevins, who protested that he did nothing wrong as they pursued him into an alley and shoot him from behind. The video ends with what appears to be a gun laying next to the Black man’s bloodied body.
“The audio concluded these officers never looked at Thurman as a regular human being but a (mother f******),” a Facebook post from Justice For Thurman Blevins Jr. said. “Thurman posed no threat to be viciously gun downed. These officers deserve to be put in jail and prosecuted to the fullest degree of the law, put on leave WITHOUT pay and FIRED from the Minneapolis Police Department ASAP!”
Activists planned to gather at the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday afternoon for a rally dubbed “PLEASE DONT SHOOT ME” EMERGENCY PROTEST!”
Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were responding to a 911 call about a man firing a gun into the air. Blevins was sitting on a curb near a woman with a child in a stroller when they arrrived. As soon as they pulled up, one of the cops yelled, “He’s got a gun,” and Blevins ran away. During the chase, Blevins screamed, “I didn’t do nothing bro,” ”Please don’t shoot” and “Leave me alone.”
Investigators concluded that both officers fired their weapons, according to the Associated Press. An autopsy found he was shot multiple times. Schmidt and Kelly are on paid administrative leave.
