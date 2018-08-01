Why did Makiyah Wilson’s Uncle walk from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia?

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

Makiyah Wilson’s Uncle, Mike D’Angelo has been on a journey to spread awareness about gun violence. Over the last few days he has walked from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia in order to bring awareness to his cause.

He called in to Angie Ange in the Morning in order to talk about why he decided to take this journey.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

-Legacy of Makiyah Wilson

-Why he is walking from Washington D.C. to Baltimore

-Reasons Why he is Wearing New Balances

-What he has Learned on his Journey

-Connection to Martin Luther King and Harriet Tubman

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: