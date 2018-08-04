Makiyah Wilson’s Uncle BACK from his walk from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia

Makiyah Wilson’s Uncle – Mike D’Angelo is Back from his walk from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia. His first stop back and he had to come see the Angie Ange in the Morning crew. Mike discussed more details about his 100+ mile walk from D.C. to Philly, people that he met along the way, more of what he learned on his walk, what he wants people to take away from this experience, and how it will keep the legacy of Makiyah alive.

Mike also thought it was very important for the public to keep the entire Wilson family in prayer. Her mother and father especially are going through a grieving time period, and Mike wanted to be sure that people knew that he wants no attention from any of this; other than to just be a voice that says stand up for your community.

