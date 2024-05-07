Listen Live
Metro Boomin Launches BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway Campaign

It is safe to assume Metro doesn't trust Drake's alleged surgeon either.

Published on May 7, 2024

It seems Rap’s Infinity War is not ending anytime soon. Metro Boomin has upped the ante and has created a “BBL Drizzy” beat giveaway challenge.

 

As reported by HipHopDX, the producer is not backing down from Drake. Last week, the 6 God took shots at the St. Louis, Missouri, native on his latest “Family Matters” diss track. “I mean it’s true a n****a slimed me for my AP / Just like how Metro n****a slimed him for his main squeeze / Out here begging for attention, n****a, say please.” To which the “Thought It Was a Drought” composer responded with a contest that asks up and coming talent to add themselves to the fray. “Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway,” Metro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The URL in the social media post takes you to Metro Boomin’s SoundCloud page where an instrumental is on auto play. This track utilizes a sample of comedian King Willonius’ viral parody song for the hook and bridge. Metro Boomin sped it up and added some drums; the result is a beat reminiscent of The Diplomats’ sound during their iconic Diplomatic Immunity run. Needless to say the track quickly went viral with thousands of rappers and singers using the beat to record their own diss song against Drake.

Earlier today (May 6) Metro Boomin returned to social media announcing an update to #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway challenge. “winner gets $10k and a beat runner up gets a beat as well” he wrote. 

In a reply to a DJ Akademiks Instagram post Drake responded to the challenge typing “You just cheffed a beat about my ass?” in the comments section.

It is unclear how or when the “BBL Drizzy” beat giveaway challenge winners will be chosen.

