The Game Apologizes After Punching His Teammate At The Drew League

Rapper The Game is apologizing to his teammate after punching him during a Basketball game at the Drew League. In the video you will see Game and his teammate Jarion Henry get into an argument. It escalates and then Game punches Henry in the face. They both square off then another man punches Henry, knocking him to the ground.
Game has since apologized to Henry
Now word on if police are involved.
