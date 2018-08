Redskins Trivia: How Well Do You Know The Team?

It is a sea of burgundy and gold at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, VA. Redskins Training Camp is in full swing and fans from all around are flocking to the Center to see their favorite team train.

So, how well do those self-proclaimed superfans proudly chanting “Hail to the Redskins” really know the team?

Play Cool J is going to find out, with the help of a little Redskins trivia! Think you know the Washington Redskins? Take our quiz yourself! Find the answers in the video above.

Redskins Training Camp runs until Aug. 14, 2018, and admission is free. Players and coaches are often available to sign autographs and take pictures with fans following practice. There is even an on-site team store where fans can stock up on the latest Redskins merchandise.

