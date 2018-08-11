Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using The N-Word

Remember when Omarosa Manigault-Newman told the world on that we would be “bowing down” to President Trump? Well now some two years later, she is singing a different tune.
Newman is now claiming that there are tapes of her former boss using the n-word while on NBC’s “The Apprentice.”
However, whether she has actually listened to those recordings, remains unclear. See, in the book, she writes that she knows sources who told her about the tapes. But in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin pushing her new memoir “Unhinged” An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” she alludes that she did hear them.
In the book she writes:
“On this phone conversation, I was told exactly what Donald Trump said – yes, the N-word and others in a classic Trump-goes-nuclear rant – and when he’d said them…During production he was miked, and there is definitely an audio track.”
But, she told Martin, “hearing it changed everything for me.”
So which is it?
In addition, Newman also claims that Trump’s re-election campaign offered her a lucrative contract in exchange for her silence, according to an excerpt quoted in “The Washington Post.”
Clearly, folks had words about Neman’s new book, her allegations and the hypocrisy of it all:
As we previously reported, Newman was fired from her her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.
