Attorney Representing Man Beaten By Baltimore Police Speaks Out [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Over the weekend, a Baltimore City police officer resigned after video showing him repeatedly punching a man Saturday (August 11) on East Monument and North Rose Streets surfaced the internet and went viral. The victim, who was identified as Dashawn McGrier, suffered injuries to his nose, jaw and ribs according to his attorney, Warren Brown.
Attorney Warren Brown says he and his client are seeking accountability and spoke with DJ Quicksilva about next steps. Brown says his client is still sore, but “feels degraded more than anything else.” Press play above to hear the full interview.
