Shots were fired on the set of a video starring 50 Cent and Tekashi69 last night (August 14). It went down in Brooklyn, but none of the rappers on the set were a target, allegedly.

According to TMZ, witnesses say someone in a white Porsche, with New Jersey plates, rolled up and started licking off shots, possibly 11 in total. Per the authorities, the shells later found were from a 9mm firearm.

Besides 50 and Tekashi, other rappers on the scene included Uncle Murda—it was the video shoot for “Get The Strap” song—and Casanova. The latter previously had a beef with Casanova that has been squashed, and coincidentally turned himself into police today (August 15) due to his alleged involvement in a woman’s assault in a Chelsea, NYC diner.

Per the New York Daily News, the video shoot went down in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Considering all the aforementioned rappers, don’t expect them to cooperate with authorities when it comes to finding the shooter.

Who Shot Ya?: Gunfire On Set Of 50 Cent and Tekashi69 Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: