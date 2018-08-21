Protesters Gather In Baltimore City Neighborhood To Improve Community Relations

Monday night Dashawn McGrier’s family attended a rally at which organizers laid out several changes they would like to see city officials make. The organizers’ demands include a Baltimore police plan to improve community relations, and they want the Police Department to explain what racial equity and de-escalation training officers receive.
Activists said the resignation of former Baltimore City police officer Arthur Williams who is criminally charged for allegedly beating Dashawn McGrier is not enough and that changes to the criminal justice system need to be made to prevent future police brutality.
Source: ABC 2 News
