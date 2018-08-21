Members of the University of Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.
In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number through the 2020 season, which would have been the final year of McNair’s college eligibility.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Hot Topic: White Woman Yells Racial Slur on Bus – Ends Up in Hospital
- What’s Poppin: Do Women Of Color Need To Look Outside Of Their Race To Find Their Soul Mate?
- Young Dolph Turns Down $22 Million Recording Contract via Social Media
- Jordan Brand & Vogue Collection Gets Fancy With It [Photos]
Source: Fox Baltimore
University Of Maryland Football Player Jordan McNair To Be Honored By School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours