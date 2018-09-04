It goes without saying, Wild ‘N Out is one of the best shows on TV. From Chance the Rapper to Lil Yachty, season 12 has been lit—and most recently Chloe x Halle came through to turn the heat up even more. If you aren’t up on the duo, you’re missing out. Not only are they Beyoncé‘s R&B protégés (Happy Birthday Bey!), they also star in the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, that follows Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) as she navigates through college.

Unlike others, Chloe x Halle were ready to wild out and joke around, playing and holding their own in every single game—even in the face of some of the most experienced battle rappers. While playing “Boo’d Up,” the sisters spit #bars together. “We ain’t boo’ed up, I don’t need a mister/I got my best friend and that’s my sister/Every dude tryna be our fiancé/Ever since we got signed to Beyoncé,” they rapped as the crowd went crazy.

During “R&Beef,” they harmonized over a song about being in debt forever and having to eat oodles and noodles. Then, another great moment happened during “Wild Style,” the freestyle game that made Wild ‘N Out famous. Chloe and Halle battled vet Justina Valentine, who eventually bowed out in the presence of royalty. But, Justina’s humility didn’t stop DC Young Fly from going in on her.

“Let me tell you something, now this might sting/See you rap black, but these are real black queens” he spit in a heated moment that left everybody cheering. Check out the full episode up top, or a few highlights on the flip. Of course, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey‘s names were dropped a few times.

ICYMI: Watch Chloe x Halle Bury The ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Cast With #BARS was originally published on globalgrind.com

