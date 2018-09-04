Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack

EA unveiled Madden NFL 19’s hip-hop infused soundtrack earlier in the month ahead of the game’s release. Today the company announced the FIFA 19 playlist and it features big names from across the globe.
It’s only right the EA’s FIFA franchise that does a masterful job year in and year out recreating the beautiful game that is loved worldwide has a soundtrack that represents all of the countries that enjoy the sport. The 43 track soundtrack features big-name acts like Childish Gambino, Bas featuring J.Cole, Logic, supergroup LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) as well as new music from Scotland’s award-winning group Young Fathers and Jungle the Neo-Soul group from the UK plus songs from many other buzz-worthy artists from around the world.
The final chapter of FIFA 19’s story mode The Journey features an original score from Academy Award-winning legendary composers Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Lion King, Gladiator) and Lorne Balf (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Pacific Rim Uprising).
FIFA 19 launches worldwide on September 28 and if you pre-order the game now you will receive an exclusive FIFA Ultimate Team kits designed by CHVRCHES, Logic, Jungle, Brazilian MC Emicida and Imagine Dragons. You can listen to the entire soundtrack on Spotify right when you head here. You can peep the entire tracklist below.
|ARTIST
|SONG
|COUNTRY
|Andreya Triana
|Beautiful People
|UK
|Atomic Drum Assembly
|Island Life
|UK
|Bakar
|Big Dreams
|UK
|Bantu & Dr. Chaii
|Jackie Chan
|Zimbabwe
|Bas
|Tribe feat. J. Cole
|USA
|BC Unidos
|Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
|Sweden
|Bearson
|It’s Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
|Norway
|Billie Eilish
|you should see me in a crown
|USA
|Bob Moses
|Heaven Only Knows
|CAN
|Broods
|Peach
|New Zealand
|Bugzy Malone
|Ordinary People
|UK
|Childish Gambino
|Feels Like Summer
|USA
|Confidence Man
|Out The Window
|AUS
|Courtney Barnett
|City Looks Pretty
|AUS
|Crystal Fighters
|Another Level
|UK/SPAIN
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Gold Rush
|USA
|Easy Life
|Pockets
|UK
|Ghali
|Habibi
|ITALY
|Gizmo Varillas & Baio
|Losing You (Baio Remix)
|SPAIN/USA
|Gorillaz
|Sorcererz
|UK
|Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor
|Everytime I Run
|UK
|Jacob Banks
|Love Ain’t Enough
|UK
|Jungle
|Beat 54 (All Good Now)
|UK
|Kojey Radical
|Water with Mahalia & Swindle
|UK
|LADAMA
|Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
|Brazil/COL/Venezuela/USA
|Lao Ra
|Pa’lante
|COLOMBIA
|Logic
|Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
|USA
|LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)
|Genius
|USA
|Mansionair
|Violet City
|AUS
|No/Me
|Consistent
|USA
|NoMBe
|Drama feat. Big Data
|GER/USA
|Ocean Wisdom
|Tom & Jerry
|UK
|Octavian
|Lightning
|UK
|Peggy Gou
|It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
|SOUTH KOREA
|Sam Fender
|Play God
|UK
|Stealth
|Truth Is
|UK
|Stereo Honey
|Where No One Knows Your Name
|UK
|SUN SILVA
|Blue Light
|UK
|Tom Misch
|Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
|UK
|Tove Styrke
|Sway
|SWEDEN
|Wovoka Gentle
|1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
|UK
|Yolanda Be Cool
|Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
|AUS/South Africa
|Young Fathers
|Border Girl
|SCOTLAND
—
Photo: EA/EA Sports
Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack was originally published on hiphopwired.com