Kanye West Uses Twitter To Apologize To Drake

The Kanye West Apology tour continues.

Last week in his hometown Chicago, West apologized for amongst other things his Slavery comments. Now Ye is apologizing to who may be his chief rival right now: Drake. In a set of tweets on Wednesday morning, Ye spilled his heart on the Drake/Pusha T beef, whether he gave up classified info and more.

First, Yeezy uses art from Drake’s tour to send love to OVO.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Then Ye starts to apologize for “stepping on” Drake’s release date. Apparently, bonds were being built between the two artists.

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Ye has a plane to catch so “after these messages we will be right back.

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

So it looks like the track “Lift Yourself’ was supposed to be Drake AND Ye.

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

And Ye explains that he DIDN’T any of the diss songs but he heard doms quotes.

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

He lets Drake know that he didn’t give Pusha info on Drake’s child which Pusha exposed in the beef.

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

But he does understand Pusha’s issue with mentioning his then-fiance. He loves both guys though.

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

And Ye will be coming to Drake’s next show. He’s inspired. Awwwwww

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

So look, we don’t know what’s going on with Kanye West mentally right now but it’s dope for him to apologize if there was any miscommunication between G.O.O.D. Music and OVO. No response from Drake at this time but we know a purple devil emoji will be appearing sometime soon.

