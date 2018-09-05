Kanye West Uses Twitter To Apologize To Drake

The Kanye West Apology tour continues.
Last week in his hometown Chicago, West apologized for amongst other things his Slavery comments. Now Ye is apologizing to who may be his chief rival right now: Drake. In a set of tweets on Wednesday morning, Ye spilled his heart on the Drake/Pusha T beef, whether he gave up classified info and more.
First, Yeezy uses art from Drake’s tour to send love to OVO.
Then Ye starts to apologize for “stepping on” Drake’s release date. Apparently, bonds were being built between the two artists.
Ye has a plane to catch so “after these messages we will be right back.
So it looks like the track “Lift Yourself’ was supposed to be Drake AND Ye.
And Ye explains that he DIDN’T any of the diss songs but he heard doms quotes.
He lets Drake know that he didn’t give Pusha info on Drake’s child which Pusha exposed in the beef.
But he does understand Pusha’s issue with mentioning his then-fiance. He loves both guys though.
And Ye will be coming to Drake’s next show. He’s inspired. Awwwwww
So look, we don’t know what’s going on with Kanye West mentally right now but it’s dope for him to apologize if there was any miscommunication between G.O.O.D. Music and OVO. No response from Drake at this time but we know a purple devil emoji will be appearing sometime soon.
