Meet Chris Young, Kim Kardashian Is Working To Free Him Next

Kim Kardashian West met with Trump in the White House once again to discuss a pardon or clemency for Chris Young.

Young was arrested back in 2010 for a marijuana and cocaine possession and received a life sentence due to mandatory-sentencing regulations.

Kim Kardashian West says she’s even working with the Judge who sentenced the young man. Judge Kevin Sharp resigned shortly after having to give such a harsh mandatory sentence for a non-violent drug crime.

Young, who is now 30 years old, has taught himself how to code, and got surgery to fix his hip, which had deteriorated from sickle cell anemia and caused a limp. Young was homeless at times throughout his childhood and began participating in the neighborhood drug business as a teen with his brother to earn money.

No matter your personal feelings towards Kim or the Kardashian family, her efforts for justice deserves a round of applause.

