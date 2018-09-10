Kanye West Reveals Kim Kardashian Is Currently in Law School!

Look like Kim K has more than a little something up her sleeve.

We’ve seen her success over the last few months starting in June with her success at getting 63-year-old grandmother, Alice Johnson, released from prison after being sentenced to a life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

Kim K has now taken on another case and just last week visited the White House yet again to discuss prison reform and more. Now we may have little bit more insight on just how serious the millionaire reality star is about prison reform and justice. Kanye West spoke with EXTRA during New York Fashion Week’s Ralph Lauren celebration and shared that she’s currently in Law school.

“My wife is in law school now and it’s extremely serious to us. I love it, I love it. That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems. There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now,…we’re going to get people out, period.”

NOW THAT’S THE KIND OF ENERGY I LIKE TO HEAR FROM KANYE!

