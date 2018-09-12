Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple Cross,” Jim Jones ft. Eric Bellinger “Living My Best Life” & More | Daily Visuals

It seems like Future and Young Thug are so attached at the hip that they’re even doing guest appearances together.

The 2018 Southern version of Red and Meth hop on Young Scooter’s visual to “Trippple Cross” where the trio hang with some masked goons that are holding an upside down American flag while strapped with explosives. How long before Trumpians lose their collective sh*t and begin to call for these men to get out of their Amerikkka?

On a lighter note Jim Jones leaves behind the concrete jungle for some fun in the sun and clear water beaches in his jealousy inducing clip to the Eric Bellinger assisted “Living My Best Life.” No Lil Duval cameo?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y featuring Harry Fraud, IDK, and more.

YOUNG SCOOTER FT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG – “TRIPPPLE CROSS”

JIM JONES FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “LIVING MY BEST LIFE”

CURREN$Y FT. HARRY FRAUD – “SIXTY-SEVEN TURBO JET”

IDK – “WHY?”

OTIS CLAPP – “QUENTIN”

RUSS – “THE FLUTE SONG”

FOOLIO – “YES LORD”

YOUNG CHOP – “WHEN I WANNA”

