Drake Reportedly Shut Down D.C. Restaurant To Have Dinner Rumored Girlfriend

Looks like Drake had the time to enjoy an intimate moment with his rumored girlfriend, Model Bella Harris here in the District.

Drizzy reportedly closed down RPM Italian in Washington, D.C. to have a late dinner with Harris. A source to E! News Drake waited for the spot to “clear out” before going into the main room on Monday evening, where Bella then joined him. What was on the menu? RPM Italian specialties such as roasted salmon, corn agnolotti, picatta moderno and whipped potatoes.

Bella just graduated High School in June. In the immortal words of Keith Sweat: You may be young but you’re ready…

