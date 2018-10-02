“Bad Boys” 3 To Begin Production, But Will It Include Martin Lawrence?

“Bad Boys” fans get ready because the 3rd installment of the movie is set to be released in 2020. The Jasmine Brand reports that Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will return. Sony wants to reboot this movie as well as “21 Jump Street” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
President Sanford Panitch of Columbia Pictures said, “If we’re going to make another ‘Bad Boys’ after 15 years, it’s got to be next-level great.” Smith has officially signed off on the movie, but Lawrence has yet to do the same. The release date is supposed to be set for January 17th, 2020 during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Smith wished Lawrence a happy birthday on Instagram with a picture from Jet magazine promoting the first “Bad Boys” film. He said, “Happy Birthday to the Best Damn partner EVER!!! What you think Marty-Mar? One more time?” We hope Lawrence signs off soon, will you go see this film?
