LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Makeup

At Tuesday night’s 2018 American Music Awards, “Booed Up” singer Ella Mai hit the red carpet with shimmery skin, glossy lids, neat brows, brown lips, and a brushed out ponytail. The pared down yet powerful beauty look was as young and fresh as the star in the making sporting it. This makeup look was the perfect compliment to her stunning robin’s egg blue suit with a longline buttoned blazer.

Want to recreate the look your next special occasion? We’re showing you how! Keep on reading below.

Start with a hydrating base like Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer ($36 Ulta.com). Unlike more mattifying options this smoothing pick it won’t fight against the shine you’re adding to your skin. Top it with a great liquid foundation like Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation($49.00 Ulta.com).

Leave the dramatic lashes at home for when you’re trying to channel Cardi B. This look requires something a little more subtle like the KISS Looks So Natural Lash Flirty, Multipack ($11.99). The goal is to add effortless volume that will leave everyone focused on you not that glob of glue in the corner of your eye. And as an added bonus there’s a ton in a pack so you can hold on to them to layer inside of a more theatrical look later on. Keep your brows perfectly groomed with this Brow Envy kit from Too Faced ($12.97 Hautelook.com).

Get Mai’s chocolatey lip by swiping on some Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in “Unveil” ($24 Sephora.com). The color literally looks great on everyone and depending on your skin tone it can be played upon in a million different ways. Don’t forget to add some liner to prevent feathering. The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slim Lip Pencil ($3.99) in Nutmeg is the perfect match for this shade.

Get her peachy lids by applying a small bit of Glossier’s Cloud Paint in “Beam” ($18 Glossier.com) to your eyelids instead of your cheeks for a rich base. The versatile product is everywhere for a reason! It’s pigmented without being overbearing and it’s buildable so you can play with it without committing. Carefully define the lower lids with short strokes of Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner ($9.99 Ulta.com)

Layer some Lamik Beauty eye decor in Cheesecake ($18 LamikBeauty.com) on top to get the full effect. We love Lamik Beauty as it’s also a black owned, female owned brand. Yesss! We love the sheer blush on Ella Mai’s cheeks. Add some NARS Liquid Blush in Orgasm ($30 Sephora.com) or fake it until you make it by adding some of your favorite face oil to Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso ($6.99 Target.com) to get the look for less.

Show off your angles and blind them with some highlighter. Apply an extra dollop of glow Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Metal Moon from Fenty Beauty ($34 Sephora.com) to your forehead chin and cheeks using a fan brush ($6.99 CVS). Like it’s more popular sister product ‘Trophy Wife’ this product doesn’t leave you looking ghostly.

Ella Mai’s hair was perfectly in place and laid to perfection. Hold on to your hard work by choosing a finishing spray that won’t make everything feel hard and cakey. Try out a travel size version of Tarte’s ready, set, radiant skin mist ($12 Tarte.com). It’s filled with antioxidants and cucumber extracts so it provides more of flexible hold.

Finish off the look by adding an unexpected twist like she did with her ear cuff, choker, and ring choices because scaling things back beauty wise will allow for accessories to make even more of a statement.

LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Makeup was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: